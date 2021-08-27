William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $37,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

