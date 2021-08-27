Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $248.96 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

