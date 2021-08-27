Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

