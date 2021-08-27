Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

