Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Buys A$74,960.75 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster purchased 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$74,960.75 ($53,543.39).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jenelle Webster purchased 280 shares of Whitefield stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.49 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of A$1,536.92 ($1,097.80).

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

