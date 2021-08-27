Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,475. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.