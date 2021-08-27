Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,412. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

