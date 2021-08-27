Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. 1,724,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

