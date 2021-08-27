Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $95.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

