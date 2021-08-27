Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,435 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after acquiring an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,256,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.