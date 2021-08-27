West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Gap Up to $30.10

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $31.82. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,389 shares of company stock worth $129,162 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $442,050. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

