WESCAP Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

