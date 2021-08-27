Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $6,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 781,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

