Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 811.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

WB stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.