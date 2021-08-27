Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uni-Select (UNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uni-Select (TSE: UNS) recently:

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$21.50.

8/9/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.86. 85,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$757.03 million and a PE ratio of -29.09.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

