Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

8/25/2021 – Cisco Systems was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/24/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Cisco Systems was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. Ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches amid an expected increase in enterprise IT spending, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. The buyout of Acacia Communications also bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the performance, at least in the near term. Weak demand for servers remains an added concern.”

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

