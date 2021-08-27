Wedbush Trims Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price to $21.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

DENN stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

