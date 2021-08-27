WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $277,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $631.52. 16,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $630.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

