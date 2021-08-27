WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,699 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

