WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,485 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 5.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 6.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,004,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 105.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock traded up $12.93 on Friday, reaching $1,569.82. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,462.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,569.62. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.