WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $33,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $191,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of VRTS traded up $11.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.92. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $316.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

