WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,009 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $503,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 52,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.22. 21,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

