WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $52,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $104.22 and a one year high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

