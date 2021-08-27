WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,827 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.