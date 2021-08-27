Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

