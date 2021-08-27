Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. 7,797,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,272,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,274,065 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

