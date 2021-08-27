Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 722.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.22. 8,085,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

