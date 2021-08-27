Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

