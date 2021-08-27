Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,185.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,669,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

