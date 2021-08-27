Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a market cap of $456.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.