Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,185,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

