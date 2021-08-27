Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

