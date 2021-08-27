Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.68. Waterdrop shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 5,140 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDH. CLSA assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

