Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,272,669 shares of company stock worth $3,527,274,065. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

