Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 102,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

