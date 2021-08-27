Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00010290 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00761531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00100737 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.