Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.61 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00007737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $829.81 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00769578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099983 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

