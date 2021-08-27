Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €266.13 ($313.10).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €200.00 ($235.29). The stock had a trading volume of 621,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of €208.19.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

