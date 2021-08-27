Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLPNY. Erste Group downgraded Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Voestalpine stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.04. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

