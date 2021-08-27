VNX (VNXLU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,108.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $47,108.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.00770886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00100301 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

