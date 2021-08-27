VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Down to $158.80

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $158.80, but opened at $148.43. VMware shares last traded at $144.49, with a volume of 32,898 shares.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

