VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

VMW opened at $158.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

