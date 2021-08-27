VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 34,448 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.12 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.