Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.25

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 99361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.