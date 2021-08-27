Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

