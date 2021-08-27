Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 473,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $398.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

