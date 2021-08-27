Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,568. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

