Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 29th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.3 days.

CBBYF remained flat at $$2.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

