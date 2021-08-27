Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 393,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84.

