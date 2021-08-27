Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,200 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $60,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $182.08 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.39 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

